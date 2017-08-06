Five arrests Thursday in Laurel County following a Creating a Disturbance complaint

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt Brett Reeves along with Deputy Brandon Broughton arrested 5 individuals on Thursday morning August 3, 2017 at approximately 11:39 AM.

The arrests occurred off West Cumberland Gap Parkway, 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of several intoxicated persons in the vehicle creating a disturbance at a bank there.

When deputies arrived at the scene they located several individuals inside a vehicle and some individuals outside the vehicle standing in the drive-through lane at the teller's window.

An investigation was conducted and some of the individuals were determined to be under the influence, some in possession of drug paraphernalia, some in possession of drugs, and some with outstanding warrants of arrest.

Deputies arrested all five individuals who are identified as:

The driver of the vehicle – Bonnie York age 37 of Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was found to have several needles along with other items of drug paraphernalia

Amy Jones age 36 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances ; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance first-degree first offense. This subject was found standing in the drive-through lane at the teller's window and was determined to be under the influence and was found to have a hypodermic needle in her possession and suspected meth

Clay Mosley age 43 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; and prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense – this subject was determined to be under the influence and found with several needles and pills. In addition, the subject was wanted on 2 Whitley County bench warrants of arrest for charges of failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

James Weaver age 40 of Lily charged with prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense; public intoxication – controlled substances; and possession of drug paraphernalia – this subject was found with an unmarked pill bottle containing prescription pills

Robert Upham age 39 of Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication – controlled substances – this subject was found in possession of several needles. The subject stated he took meth earlier. In addition, the subject was wanted on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana.

All five individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also assisting for Laurel County Sheriff's office was: Deputy Josh Morgan and Detective Kyle Gray.

Also assisting at the scene was CVE Officer Chris McQueen.

Items seized also pictured.



