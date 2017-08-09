BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 490 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Alleged theft lands two teenagers behind bars in Laurel County

Wednesday, 09 August 2017 07:27 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back arrested two individuals on Tuesday afternoon August 8, 2017 at approximately 4:51 PM.

The arrests occurred in London after information was developed on the location of two suspects wanted regarding the theft of an ice cream cake stolen from Dunkin Doughnuts on the Ky. 192 bypass in London on August 4, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM.

Allegedly a male subject and a female subject entered the London Dunkin Doughnuts – the male subject stole an ice cream cake while the female subject videoed and uploaded it to a social media outlet.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

Seth Messer age 18 of London and Ajayci Cotton age 19 of London both charged with burglary – third-degree and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused is attached.

Assisting on the arrest for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Kyle Gray, and Detective Chris Edwards.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.