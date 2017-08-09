Alleged theft lands two teenagers behind bars in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Jason Back arrested two individuals on Tuesday afternoon August 8, 2017 at approximately 4:51 PM.

The arrests occurred in London after information was developed on the location of two suspects wanted regarding the theft of an ice cream cake stolen from Dunkin Doughnuts on the Ky. 192 bypass in London on August 4, 2017 at approximately 3:30 PM.

Allegedly a male subject and a female subject entered the London Dunkin Doughnuts – the male subject stole an ice cream cake while the female subject videoed and uploaded it to a social media outlet.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

Seth Messer age 18 of London and Ajayci Cotton age 19 of London both charged with burglary – third-degree and lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused is attached.

Assisting on the arrest for Laurel Sheriff's office was: Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Detective Kyle Gray, and Detective Chris Edwards.