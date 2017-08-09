BIGBARN Radio Live

Patient arrested after fleeing from hospital in London

Wednesday, 09 August 2017 08:02
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Detective Kyle Gray arrested Bradley Austin Morris age 24 of London on Monday night August 7, 2017 at approximately 7 PM.

The arrest occurred off Parker Road near a church in London after this subject apparently fled St. Joseph Hospital while being treated there following an alleged assault.

While there, this subject allegedly ripped off his neck brace and created a disturbance in and around the hospital. This subject also pulled out his IV from his arm.

Deputies and other law enforcement were attempting to locate this subject to conduct a welfare check on him. This subject was located hiding behind a church off Parker Road nearby and continued to flee from officers, but was finally taken into custody where deputies determined that this subject was under the influence – he admitted taking Suboxone and drinking alcoholic beverages earlier.

Deputies transported this subject back to St. Joseph Hospital London where he was treated and released. Bradley Austin Morris was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; disorderly conduct – second degree; and fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Daniel Grigsby ,Deputy Travis Napier, and Bailiff Callie Robinson. London City Police also assisted.

