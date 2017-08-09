Treasurer Ball’s STABLE Kentucky Celebrates #ABLEtoSave Month

FRANKFORT, KY. – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball announced Tuesday at a press conference in the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda that STABLE Kentucky is taking part in #ABLEtoSave month.

“STABLE Kentucky accounts are a great resource for Kentuckians with disabilities,” Treasurer Ball said. “The goal of #ABLEtoSave month is to increase awareness of these accounts so that more Kentuckians can access this new tool for increased financial stability without jeopardizing their access to benefits such as Medicaid and Supplemental Security Income.”

#ABLEtoSave is a month-long grassroots educational campaign about Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act. In Kentucky, #ABLEtoSave will highlight the benefits, eligibility requirements and more of STABLE Kentucky accounts. This year, #ABLEtoSave month was punctuated with a proclamation from Governor Bevin, declaring August #ABLEtoSave Month.

“I have heard great success stories from Kentuckians who have STABLE Kentucky Accounts,” Ball said. “#ABLEtoSave month is targeted at spotlighting the elements of this program so that more Kentuckians can experience the benefits our current account holders have.”

In December 2016, Treasurer Ball launched STABLE Kentucky. To date, 119 Kentuckians have opened STABLE Accounts under the program, with a total combined market value of $416,022.62.

The press conference also featured Clayton Carroll, a self-advocate who has a STABLE Kentucky Account. Clayton, who was diagnosed with Williams Syndrome as an infant, discussed his success opening an account and thanked Treasurer Ball for her efforts. Clayton also showed his STABLE Kentucky debit card to those in attendance.

Throughout the month of August, Treasurer Ball’s office will have a social media campaign that focuses on STABLE Kentucky. Each of the five weeks in August will focus on a different theme:

• Week 1 (August 1 – August 5): Basic Overview of ABLE

• Week 2 (August 6- August 12): Eligibility

• Week 3 (August 13 – August 19): Qualified Disability Expenses

• Week 4 (August 20 – August 26): Financial Literacy

• Week 5 (August 27 – August 31): Enrollment

Follow the social media campaign by following @KYTreasurer on Twitter or Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball on Facebook.

Pictured with Treasurer Ball is Stella Beard and son Clayton