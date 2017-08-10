Five arrested during theft investigation - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Chris Edwards along with Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Josh Scott arrested five individuals on Wednesday morning August 9, 2017 at approximately 10:49 AM. after conducting an investigation into a theft where it was determined that a subject apparently took two air-conditioners and two large rolls of linoleum flooring from a job site knowing that he had no right to the items.

In addition, during the course of the investigation and the attempt to locate the stolen property, four other subjects were arrested also-2 for receiving stolen property. In addition several subjects located during the investigation were found in possession of drug paraphernalia and one subject was wanted on a parole violation warrant.

Those arrested were:

Charles Mobley age 43 of Corbin arrested off Highway 312 approximately 10 miles south of London was charged with theft by unlawful taking over $500, but under $10,000, and on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on suspended or revoked operators license and another traffic offense.

Steven Hammons age 46 of Corbin arrested off Britton Lane, 8 miles south of London charged with receiving stolen property under $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia – the subject was in possession of two air-conditioners that had been reported stolen – one was in the bedroom window and the other sitting behind the residence. The subject was also found in possession of a glass pipe.

Leona Warfield age 48 of Corbin charged with receiving stolen property under $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia – the subject was in possession of two air-conditioners that had been reported stolen – one was in the bedroom window and the other sitting behind the residence. The subject was also found in possession of a glass pipe.

Christine Diane Johnson age 25 of Corbin arrested off Britton Lane 8 miles south of London and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – during the recovery of stolen property this subject was found in possession of a glass pipe located at the residence

Clinton Jackson age 44 Arrested off Britton Lane, 8 miles south of London and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia – during the recovery of stolen property this subject was found in possession of a glass pipe located at the residence. In addition, the subject was charged on a Kentucky parole violation warrant where allegedly this subject was inadvertently released prior to the expiration of his imposed sentence than

All five individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photos of the accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Investigation is continuing.



