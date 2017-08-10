BIGBARN Radio Live

Two arrests Thursday at the Laurel County Judicial Center

Thursday, 10 August 2017
London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Jamie Etherton along with Bailiff Jerry Poynter, Bailiff Paige Vanhook, and CSO Roy Ball arrested two individuals on Thursday morning August 10, 2017 at approximately 10:10 AM.

The arrests occurred at the Laurel County Judicial Center outside the family courtroom when two individuals were observed and appeared to be under the influence. An investigation was conducted and the two individuals were determined to be under the influence.

They are identified as:

Scott Roberts age 32 of London and Brittney Burns age 32 of London, both charged with public intoxication – controlled substances, and both were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


