KSP Conducts Fire Investigation in Owsley County

BOONEVILLE, Ky. (August 11, 2017) – The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post is investigating a fire that destroyed a residence on Caney Fork Road in Owsley County on Saturday, August 5, 2017.

The initial investigation indicates that the residence caught fire sometime overnight between the hours of 1:00 am to 8:00 am. If anyone has any information about the cause or person(s) responsible for setting the fire, they are asked to call KSP Post 7 at 859.623.2404 or the Arson Task Force at 800.27ARSON (800.272.7766).

The Arson Task Force is offering up to a $1000.00 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for starting the fire.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Arson Investigator Pat Alford.