Forty-one Cadets Graduate from Kentucky State Police Academy

The 41 cadets of Kentucky State Police Academy Class 95 graduated on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017 in Frankfort.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 11, 2017) — The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 41 new troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort today. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 866 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.

KSP Commissioner Rick Sanders said the addition of these newly-graduated troopers will help with the current strength, but does not come close to resolving the agency’s shortage of personnel.

“Like other police agencies, we have been challenged with maintaining our strength of active officers in light of retirements and attrition,” Sanders said. “In 2000, the agency manpower was more than 1,000. Yet, we are doing more today with fewer personnel and resources than we had back then. To add to this dilemma, we are servicing a higher population while seeing new crime that we didn’t have in the past such as human trafficking, electronic sexual exploitation of children and the potential threat of terrorism.”

Sanders went on to say that “the role of law enforcement has developed exponentially to meet the needs of an ever-changing society, and KSP is a significantly more specialized agency compared to the past. With more troopers working in specialized capacities that means fewer troopers available to respond to calls for service.”

The new troopers are part of the agency’s 95th cadet class, which was the agency’s fourth Law Enforcement Accelerated Program (LEAP), a condensed course for current officers who have two years of Kentucky Police Officer Professional Standards (POPS) law enforcement experience.

They reported for duty on May 21, 2016 in a class that consisted of 63 cadets. Twenty-two resigned during the program.

The training included more than 500 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigations, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.

Several members of the class earned special recognitions including valedictorian Matt Parmley, of Monticello, Ky., and salutatorian Jerry Baker, of Viper, Ky.

Clayton Ellis, of Elizabethtown, Ky., received the Ernie Bivens Award, an honor presented to the cadet who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy staff supported by input from the cadets themselves, shows distinction as a class leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy’s physical and vocational training.

Justin Flannery, of Hazel Green, Ky., received the Commissioner’s Commitment to Excellence Award, which is presented to cadets who demonstrate leadership, the desire to get the job done and the determination to be the best every day.

The following is a list of the new troopers, their duty assignments and their hometowns or residences:





POST 1 – MAYFIELD

Jay D. Dunn, Mayfield

James B. Luckett, Louisville





POST 2 – MADISONVILLE

Richard Hunter Carroll, Hopkinsville





POST 4 – ELIZABETHTOWN

Joseph O. Beasley, Leitchfield

Richard C. Ellis, Elizabethtown

Tyler K. Lynch, Big Spring





POST 7 – RICHMOND

Neal M. Barnes, Richmond

Casey Y. Caudill, Winchester

Toney R. Dollins, Jr., Crab Orchard

Jack E. Lakes, Annville

Joshua S. Roaden, Berea

Carl B. Roark, Richmond

Jacob R. Shepherd, Lancaster

Adam R.G. Short, Mt. Vernon





POST 8 – MOREHEAD

Justin A. Flannery, Hazel Green

Christopher H. Ingram, Ewing

Justin T. Reynolds, Florence

Kyler B. Wright, Morehead





POST 9 – PIKEVILLE

Billy E. Holbrook, Paintsville

Darvin E. Marsillett, Auxier





POST 10 – HARLAN

Sidney K. Wagner, Corbin

Michael A. Wilson, London





POST 11 – LONDON

Shawn M. Boroviak, London

Keegan T. Bray, Somerset

Adam Cole Dodson, Monticello

Jordan P. Hopkins, London

Matthew Kyle Parmley, Monticello

Travis Lane Thompson, Somerset

Seath A. Whiles, Somerset

Logan T. Wolfe, Manchester





POST 12 – FRANKFORT

Bradley S. Gillock, Morehead

Andrew W. Lee, Lebanon

William C. Spears, Lawrenceburg





POST 13 – HAZARD

William W. Adams, Whitesburg

Jerry A. Baker, Hazard

Wilson G. Jones, Hazard





POST 15 – COLUMBIA

Dexter B. Colvin, Campbellsville

Ricky E. Cross, Edmonton

Daniel S. Forbis, Campbellsville

Allen D. Shirley, Columbia





POST 16 – HENDERSON

Shaun R. Schroader, Philpot





Each new trooper will be supervised by a training officer for six to eight weeks after reporting to their post assignments.