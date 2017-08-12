



Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Christopher D. Smith age 34 of Manchester on Thursday night August 10, 2017 at approximately 9:36 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky 552, approximately 8 miles south of London after this subject was charged on a Clay County warrant of arrest charging of assault – fourth degree – domestic violence and criminal mischief – first-degree.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.