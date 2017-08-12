Drug arrest Thursday in Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Keith Dinsmore arrested Donna Kaye Farmer age 29 of Corbin on Thursday night August 10, 2017 at approximately 5:47 PM.

The arrest occurred at apartments off American Greeting Card Road, approximately 12 miles south of London after Deputy Dinsmore accompanied child services to check on the welfare of a child there.

While the investigation was being conducted Deputy Dinsmore located this subject in possession of used needles, rolling papers, and 2 types of prescription drugs both in the same container -this subject stated that one prescription was hers and the others someone gave her. This subject also stated that she had been shooting up with the needles.

Donna Kaye Farmer was charged with prescription drugs not in the original container; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana and was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.