LSO deputy graduates police academy

Saturday, 12 August 2017 13:37 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Richmond, KY - Sheriff John Root proudly announces the graduation of Deputy Brad Mink from the Department of Criminal Justice Training Police Academy class #484 on Friday, August 11th, 2017.

The graduation was held at the Posey Auditorium on Eastern Kentucky University's campus in Richmond, Kentucky. Sheriff John Root and a large contingent of Laurel County deputies attended the graduation. Sheriff Root represented the Kentucky Sheriff's Association during commencement exercises.

The DOC JT provides entry-level and advanced individual training for approximately 9000 law enforcement personnel annually. The 23 week, 928 hour law enforcement basic training course is mandatory for all Kentucky law enforcement officers who are required to comply with police officers professional standards act of 1998. The graduating students represent the successful completion of a highly structured, comprehensive curriculum. As a result, each officer is better prepared to meet the ever-increasing demands placed on today's law enforcement officers.

Deputy Brad Mink is native of Laurel County having 4 years of prior service with the Laurel County Sheriff's office as a court security officer and most recently a bailiff. He was promoted to deputy and assigned to attend the police academy at EKU .He will most likely be assigned to second shift which generally works from 2 P.M. until 10 PM. and begins his duties on Sunday.

Deputy Mink and his wife Carly Brooks Mink reside in Laurel County. His parents are: Danny and Kim Mink of East Bernstadt. Deputy Mink's wife's parents are: Doug and Mary Bowling of London.

Top photo at the graduation is left to right: Laurel County Sheriff John Root, and Deputy Brad Mink.

Also pictures attached of the commencement ceremony.

