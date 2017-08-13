Seventeen arrested Friday night during "Operation Rolling Thunder" - Laurel Co.

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: after receiving numerous complaints of suspected drug activity, suspicious persons complaints, and disturbance complaints from area citizens, the Laurel County Sheriff's office led by Sheriff John Root conducted investigations in three targeted areas of Laurel County including the East 80 Grocery area, Ky. 770 at West Cumberland Gap Parkway, and in London in the vicinity of Economy Inn on Friday night August 11, 2017 arresting 17 individuals on charges ranging from possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, parole violation, and numerous individuals wanted on outstanding warrants.

Those arrested during "Operation Rolling Thunder" included:

The East 80 Grocery area

Nathan Wagoner age 37 of Barbourville charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia Aaron Boggs age 25 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine Anita Parker age 26 of East Bernstadt charged on a Laurel County warrant of arrest charging harassing communications. Also a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic charges Jessica Dezarn age 36 of Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine Gino Cima age 31 of London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding charges of operating a suspended or revoked operators license and numerous traffic violations

The Ky. 770-West Cumberland Gap Parkway area

Michael Smith age 28 of Corbin charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and giving officer false identifying information. In addition, the subject was wanted for felony parole violation Samantha Skaggs age 21 of Gray charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting Patricia Palmer age 54 of Corbin charged with a Laurel district court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic charges Ricky Ramsey age 27 of London charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

The vicinity of Economy Inn in London

Hope Noble age 42 of Hindman, Ky charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – third-degree – first offense. Social services removed one child from her custody. Purdie Gail Jones age 51 of London charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. Also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Latoshia Vaughn age 24 of London charged with prescription controlled substances not in proper container – first offense. Resisting arrest and Assault – third-degree – police officer is victim ---this subject attempted to interfere with another person's arrest and struck a deputy during arrest Teddy Vaughn age 51 of Barbourville charged with disorderly conduct – second-degree; menacing; and resisting arrest Danya Proulx age 35 of Radford, Ky charged on a Scott County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court regarding abuse action. Also charged on a Hardin County warrant of arrest charging unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – first offense. A Scott County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding a charge of abuse action. Austin Earls age 25 of London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence and possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. Also charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting Aaron Jones age 32 of London charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on traffic violations. Josh Morgan age 29 of London charged on a Perry County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of public intoxication – controlled substances.

All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. (Photos are still being processed & will be available shortly) Photos of accused are courtesy of Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos from arrest sites also attached.

Laurel Sheriff's office personnel participating in the investigations and arrests included: Sheriff John Root, Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. John Inman, Sgt. Robbie Grimes, Deputy Shannon Jones, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Bryon Lawson, Detective Jason Back, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", Deputy Jamie Etherton, and CSO Kyle House.













Sheriff Root stated that when the Laurel County Sheriff's office receives numerous complaints of drug activity or other illegal activity on specific locations in Laurel County that the Sheriff's office will conduct investigations and arrest individuals that are involved in the illegal activities. In addition, the Laurel County Sheriff's office will continue to conduct drug investigations on a daily basis. The "War on Drugs" continues.



