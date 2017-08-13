Former KSP trooper from Manchester indicted by a federal grand jury





Lexington, KY - The Lexington Herald Leader is reporting that a former Kentucky State Police officer has been charged with lying while testifying in a federal court case involving a gruesome Clay County murder.

A federal grand jury in Lexington indicted Charles Jeff Senters, 41, of Manchester on three counts of making false statements while under oath.

The Lexington Herald Leader is reporting that Senters was indicted in May but the charges had not been unsealed. He had his initial court appearance Thursday and pleaded not guilty.

