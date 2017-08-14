BIGBARN Radio Live

Complaint leads to arrests off Blossom Ridge Drive in Laurel County

Monday, 14 August 2017 12:18
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K–9 "Edge", and Deputy Charlie Johnson arrested three individuals on Saturday evening August 12, 2017 at approximately 5:36 PM.

The arrests occurred off Blossom Ridge Drive, approx. 10 miles south of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint that a red Pontiac minivan was driving around in the area to business parking lots asking people if they wanted to buy meth.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle in a business parking lot off Blossom Ridge, and conducted an investigation – two male subjects were located inside the van and a female subject was observed outside the van.

Deputies found the two male subjects in possession of approximately 7.3 grams of suspected meth, scales, and baggies along with a glass pipe with suspected meth loaded into it.

Deputies arrested the following individuals:

  • Donald Liford II age 34 of London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • David Boggs age 30 of Corbin charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • A third person located outside the vehicle – Ann Nash age 40 of Corbin was charged with 2 Whitley County warrants for Failure to Appear in court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – third-degree; possession of marijuana; giving officer false identifying information; illegal possession of a legend drug; and numerous traffic violations.

    • All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Inset photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.


    Also a photo is attached of the red minivan during the investigation.


