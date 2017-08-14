KSP Post 11 Receives eight (8) additional Troopers

London, Ky. (August 14, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is pleased to welcome 8 additional Troopers to the area.

Back row left to right: Troopers Wolfe, Boroviak, Thompson and Hopkins.

Front row left to right: Troopers Bray, Whiles, Dodson and Parmley.

The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 41 new Troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort on Friday, August 11, 2017. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 866 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.

The eight Troopers assigned to Post 11 are:

Shawn M. Boroviak, London

Keegan T. Bray, Somerset Adam Cole Dodson, Monticello

Jordan P. Hopkins, London

Matthew Kyle Parmley, Monticello

Travis Lane Thompson, Somerset

Seath A. Whiles, Somerset

Logan T. Wolfe, Manchester

Troopers Boroviak, Wolfe, and Hopkins will be assigned to Clay County. Troopers Thompson, Dodson and Parmley will be assigned to Pulaski County. Trooper Whiles will be assigned to Rockcastle County. Trooper Bray will be assigned to McCreary County. Assignments are made based on manpower and calls for assistance needs. The assignment of these additional Troopers increase KSP Post 11’s strength to 60 serving the (7) counties of Clay, Laurel, Rockcastle, Whitley, Pulaski, McCreary and Wayne.