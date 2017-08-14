BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 459 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

KSP Post 11 Receives eight (8) additional Troopers

Monday, 14 August 2017 12:46 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

London, Ky. (August 14, 2017) – Kentucky State Police Post 11, London is pleased to welcome 8 additional Troopers to the area.

Back row left to right: Troopers Wolfe, Boroviak, Thompson and Hopkins.
Front row left to right: Troopers Bray, Whiles, Dodson and Parmley.

The Kentucky State Police Academy presented diplomas to 41 new Troopers at ceremonies held in Frankfort on Friday, August 11, 2017. Their addition to the force brings the agency’s strength to a total of 866 troopers serving the citizens of the Commonwealth.

The eight Troopers assigned to Post 11 are:

Shawn M. Boroviak, London

Keegan T. Bray, Somerset Adam Cole Dodson, Monticello

Jordan P. Hopkins, London

Matthew Kyle Parmley, Monticello

Travis Lane Thompson, Somerset

Seath A. Whiles, Somerset

Logan T. Wolfe, Manchester

Troopers Boroviak, Wolfe, and Hopkins will be assigned to Clay County. Troopers Thompson, Dodson and Parmley will be assigned to Pulaski County. Trooper Whiles will be assigned to Rockcastle County. Trooper Bray will be assigned to McCreary County. Assignments are made based on manpower and calls for assistance needs. The assignment of these additional Troopers increase KSP Post 11’s strength to 60 serving the (7) counties of Clay, Laurel, Rockcastle, Whitley, Pulaski, McCreary and Wayne.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.