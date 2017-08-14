Clay County man arrested / Passenger airlifted after crash on Ky. 472

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Josh Scott along with Deputy Josh Morgan investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Ky. 472 approximately 10 miles east of London early Monday morning August 14, 2017 at approximately 6:50 AM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a green colored Pontiac G6 was traveling westbound on Ky. 472 when it left the roadway causing possible critical injuries to the passenger. Deputies conducted an investigation on the driver who was determined to be under the influence.

The driver was arrested and is identified as :

Kewndell Sizemore age 25 of Manchester – charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense and Assault – first-degree.

This subject was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Inset photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

The passenger in the vehicle was identified as Wendy Cohorn age 28 of Lexington – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and airlifted by PHI helicopter to UK Hospital Lexington for treatment of critical injuries.

Assisting at the scene of the crash was McWhorter Volunteer Fire Department and London Laurel Rescue Squad.

Photo of crash site attached.



