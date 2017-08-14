"War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested 4 individuals on drug offenses after a search warrant was executed following a drug investigation off White Oak Road, approximately 7 miles west of London on Monday afternoon August 14, 2017 at approximately 2:58 PM.

Sheriff John Root along with Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K–9 " Edge" executed the search warrant and found a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, handguns, and drug paraphernalia charging the following 4 individuals:

Dakota Mullins age 25 of Love Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – 2 g of methamphetamine or more; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Brittany Baker age 26 of White Oak Rd., London charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – 2 g of methamphetamine or more; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelly Robinson age 40 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine

Kyle Robinson age 32 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of seized drugs and guns and drug paraphernalia is attached.

Assisting was Detective Jason Back.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues and will continue on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's office.



