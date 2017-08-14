"War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Chris Edwards arrested 4 individuals on drug offenses after a search warrant was executed following a drug investigation off White Oak Road, approximately 7 miles west of London on Monday afternoon August 14, 2017 at approximately 2:58 PM.
Sheriff John Root along with Major Rodney VanZant, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Kyle Gray, Deputy Josh Morgan, and Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K–9 " Edge" executed the search warrant and found a large amount of suspected crystal methamphetamine, handguns, and drug paraphernalia charging the following 4 individuals:
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photos of accused courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.
Photo of seized drugs and guns and drug paraphernalia is attached.
Assisting was Detective Jason Back.
Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues and will continue on a daily basis at the Laurel County Sheriff's office.