DUI Injury Traffic Crash on US 25 in Laurel County

Tuesday, 15 August 2017 10:15
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Amy Hammock age 40 London on Tuesday morning August 15, 2017 at approximately 7:31 AM.

The arrest occurred on South Laurel Road, approximately 1/10 mile south of London after Sgt. Reeves was dispatched to investigate an injury traffic crash there.

The investigating deputy reports that apparently this subject was driving a blue Dodge Avenger and crossed the centerline striking another vehicle.

Both drivers of the two vehicles received injuries and were transported by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment.

During the investigation, Sgt. Reeves determined that the driver of one of the two vehicles, the blue Dodge Avenger, was under the influence.

Amy Hammock was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – 2nd offense; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; and assault – second-degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo of crash site courtesy of London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

