Kidnapping arrest Tuesday night in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K-9 "Edge" arrested Charles Shores age 21 of Corbin on Tuesday night August 15, 2017 at approximately 9:30 PM off John R. Jones Road off of Hawk Creek Road approximately 7 miles west of London.

The arrest occurred after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint with assault on Thea Lane off John R Jones Road at approx 8:15 P.M..

Once on the scene, deputies learned that allegedly a male subject had fled the scene running into the woods with his girlfriend's seven month old male baby stating he would kill it. Deputies also learned that the female subject there had apparently been choked and struck in the face by her boyfriend.

Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Robbie Grimes along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo saturated the area on many different roads and lanes attempting to locate the suspect who was reportedly in boxer shorts only.

Numerous sighting were reported by neighbors assisting the sheriff's deputies, and after approx. 45 minutes deputies learned that the suspect had apparently placed the baby into a ditch--- neighbors found the baby and called deputies who had Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County transport the baby to St. Joseph Hospital London to be checked.

Deputies continued their search for the suspect in the Hawk Creek – John R. Jones – Witt Cemetery – Jervis Road - Fount Hubbard Road area..

At approximately 9:30 P.M. a lead was developed on the location of the suspect to be reportedly at the end of John R. Jones Road – deputies located the suspect there struggling with area residents and following a brief struggle with deputies arrested Charles Shores, who was transported to the Laurel County Sheriff's office to be processed.

Charles Shores was charged with: Kidnapping-of a minor, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, Assault – fourth degree -domestic violence; resisting arrest; and 3 warrants out of Whitley County-- one for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of a handgun by convicted felon and one warrant for failure to appear in court on a traffic charge. In addition, the subject was charged on another Whitley County District Court bench warrant of arrest on charges of failure to appear in court for operating on suspended or revoked operators license and numerous traffic violations.

This subject is lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting was Bailiff Tony Anders. Also assisting was London-Laurel Rescue Squad.

Photo of accused being led into the Laurel County Sheriff's office by Deputy Daniel Grigsby is attached to this press release.