Treasurer Ball Encourages Unity at “One People, One Commonwealth” Rally

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 14:35 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Treasurer Allison Ball

FRANKFORT, KY. (Wednesday, August 16, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball spoke at the nonpartisan “One People, One Commonwealth” Rally held in the capitol rotunda today.

“It is important to remember that our differences are few while our similarities are many,” Treasurer Ball said. “We must not forget that first and foremost we are all Kentuckians, Americans, and children of God.”

The “One People, One Commonwealth” Rally was organized as a symbol of unity in Kentucky following the white supremacy violence in Charlottesville, VA where three deaths occurred. The nonpartisan rally championed harmony and peace among all Kentuckians, regardless of race or religion.

“I believe in each of us and that we can do something greater than ourselves,” Treasurer Ball said at the Unity Rally. “I challenge each of you to get past our differences and remember why we love each other and why we love Kentucky.”

