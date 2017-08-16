Auditor Mike Harmon Discusses High Impact Audits at National Conference

Auditor Mike Harmon gives a presentation on high impact audits at the 2017 National Association of Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers’ (NASACT) Conference in Nashville. (Photo: Office of the Auditor of Public Accounts)

Joined Pennsylvania’s Auditor General for presentation at 2017 NASACT Conference in Nashville

FRANKFORT, Ky. (August 16, 2017) – Mike Harmon, Kentucky’s 47th Auditor of Public Accounts, joined Eugene DePasquale, Auditor General for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, yesterday for a presentation on high impact audits at the 2017 National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) Conference in Nashville.

“I greatly appreciate the opportunity to discuss the outstanding work our employees are doing to bring greater transparency and accountability to the people of Kentucky,” said Auditor Harmon. “To be able to present information on the audits and special examinations done by my office on such a national scale is representative of how we follow the data, and how that work can be beneficial to other auditors across the country.”

Auditor Harmon’s presentation focused on two areas. First, in relation to the report by Auditor General DePasquale’s office regarding the number of untested sexual assault kits in Pennsylvania released last September, Auditor Harmon focused on Senate Bill 63 passed during the 2016 Session of the General Assembly. Senate Bill 63 followed as a result of the Auditor of Public Accounts’ 2015 exam that discovered more than 3,000 untested Sexual Assault Forensic Evidence kits in Kentucky. Senate Bill 63, which Auditor Harmon actively supported, established new deadlines for testing of sexual assault kits and also provided additional funding to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab.

The other portion of Auditor Harmon’s presentation was on his office’s governance examination of the University of Louisville Foundation that was released last December. Auditor Harmon discussed how findings from the examination of the Foundation and its relationship with UofL helped provide the school with a road map toward improving oversight and transparency, and how many of the recommendations in the examination have already been implemented by UofL and Foundation leadership.

“While those examinations garnered much attention from the public and the press, my office conducts more than 600 audits annually from county and state government to our special examinations of areas like the Kentucky Horse Park, and the Kentucky Law Enforcement Foundation Program Fund,” Auditor Harmon added. “We will continue our due diligence on all audits and examinations on the philosophy that we don’t target anyone, or let anyone slide, but simply follow the data.”

