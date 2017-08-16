Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over safe driving campaign









Laurel County, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root wants to help keep Laurel County families safe each and everyday by supporting the upcoming "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" Kentucky Highway Safety statewide campaign which begins Wednesday August 16, 2017 through Sept. 4th, 2017. Sheriff Root offers the following tips:

Impaired drivers cause a large number of traffic crashes annually. Don’t drive impaired on alcohol or drugs. If citizens see an impaired driver, call 911 to report where the suspect vehicle is. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office will have zero tolerance for impaired drivers.!

As motorists drive, watch out for distracted drivers and expect the unexpected from all drivers. Distracted driving is a serious, life threatening action, and can include texting while driving, talking on cell phones, or changing music on radio stations. Watch out for all other drivers.

In addition, buckling up is the single most effective thing motorists can do to protect themselves in a crash. See that everyone in your vehicle buckles up their seat belts. During a crash, being buckled up helps keep you safe and secure in your vehicle, and from being thrown out. Seat belts are the best defense against impaired, aggressive, and distracted drivers.

Sheriff Root reminds citizens during this driving safety campaign and everyday to drive defensively, and always expect the unexpected. Please have safe travels!