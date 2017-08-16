BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 497 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LSO traffic stop nabs subject wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 18:50 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brad Mink arrested Anna Marie Hubbard age 33 of Manchester early Wednesday morning August 16, 2017 at approximately 5:04 AM.

The arrest occurred on Ky. 30 approximately 3 miles north of London after Deputy Mink conducted a traffic stop on a silver colored Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling 13 miles over the speed limit.

During the stop, Deputy Mink learned that this subject was wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Anna Marie Hubbard was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.