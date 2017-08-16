LSO traffic stop nabs subject wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Brad Mink arrested Anna Marie Hubbard age 33 of Manchester early Wednesday morning August 16, 2017 at approximately 5:04 AM.

The arrest occurred on Ky. 30 approximately 3 miles north of London after Deputy Mink conducted a traffic stop on a silver colored Chevrolet Malibu that was traveling 13 miles over the speed limit.

During the stop, Deputy Mink learned that this subject was wanted on a Clay County warrant of arrest charging theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000.

Anna Marie Hubbard was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.