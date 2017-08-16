BIGBARN Radio Live

Manchester man facing drug & other charges in Laurel County

Wednesday, 16 August 2017 19:09
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Jake Miller arrested Melvin Griffitts age 29 of Manchester early Wednesday morning August 16, 2017 at approximately 4:42 AM.

The arrest occurred on the Hal Rogers Parkway, approximately 2 miles east of London after Deputy Miller conducted a traffic stop on a red Chevrolet Silverado that was traveling 26 miles over the speed limit.

During the stop, Deputy Miller learned that this subject was operating on a DUI suspended license. In addition, this subject had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. An investigation was conducted and the driver was determined to be under the influence.

In addition, this subject was found in possession of hydrocodone pills. This subject stated he had snorted his hydrocodone.

This individual was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – second offense; driving on DUI suspended license – first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense; reckless driving; speeding 26 mph over the speed limit; and numerous other traffic violations.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

