BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 512 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Wanton Endangerment and other charges - Laurel County

Thursday, 17 August 2017 09:31 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share


Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes, along with Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Chris Edwards, Detective Kyle Gray, and CSO Brent France arrested James E. Johnson age 45 of London on Wednesday evening August 16, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off Glenview Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Helvetia Road. Deputies were advised that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that the male suspect had fled the scene of the domestic assault and was hiding in an out building on Glenview Road. When deputies pulled up to the building, the suspect exited the building and pointed a loaded handgun at deputies.

Deputies ordered the suspect to disarm himself and he finally did, however as deputies attempted arrest, the suspect struggled with deputies and until he was taken into custody.

James Johnson was charged with assault – fourth degree; three counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is the victim; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; and fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Bailiff Tony Anders assisted on the case.

Photo attached of accused.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.