Wanton Endangerment and other charges - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Sgt. Robbie Grimes, along with Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Daniel Grigsby, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Chris Edwards, Detective Kyle Gray, and CSO Brent France arrested James E. Johnson age 45 of London on Wednesday evening August 16, 2017 at approximately 6:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off Glenview Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint on Helvetia Road. Deputies were advised that the suspect was armed with a gun.

Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that the male suspect had fled the scene of the domestic assault and was hiding in an out building on Glenview Road. When deputies pulled up to the building, the suspect exited the building and pointed a loaded handgun at deputies.

Deputies ordered the suspect to disarm himself and he finally did, however as deputies attempted arrest, the suspect struggled with deputies and until he was taken into custody.

James Johnson was charged with assault – fourth degree; three counts of wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is the victim; disorderly conduct – second-degree; resisting arrest; and fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Bailiff Tony Anders assisted on the case.

Photo attached of accused.