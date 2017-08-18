Seven students from Clay County named Sen. Jeff Green Scholars



FRANKFORT, Ky. (Aug. 17, 2017) — Seven 2017 graduates of Clay County High School have been named Senator Jeff Green Scholars by the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA). To earn this honor, a student must have a 4.0 grade point average each year of high school and at least a 28 composite on the ACT.

Local scholars are Rayanna Baker, Kody Bargo, Lauren Bray, Tyler Ferrell, Meghan Rice, Whitney Sizemore and Joseph White.

These students have also earned $2,500 a year in Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES) awards. If they keep their grades up in college, they will have $10,000 to use toward a four-year degree.



The designation honors the late state Sen. Jeff Green of Mayfield, who served in the Kentucky General Assembly from 1992 to 1997. KEES and other Kentucky student aid programs are administered by KHEAA. KEES awards are funded by net Kentucky lottery proceeds and may be used at most colleges and universities in Kentucky. In some cases, the award may be used at an out-of-state school if the major the student is pursuing is not available in Kentucky. No application is necessary for KEES awards.

For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit www.kheaa.com; write KHEAA, P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926, ext. 6-7214.







