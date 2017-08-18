KSP Charges Jessamine Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





(Nicholasville, Ky.)— On August 17, 2017, at approximately 9:07 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested William K. Robinette, 52, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mr. Robinette was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Nicholasville on August 17, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mr. Robinette is currently charged with four counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison. He was lodged in the Jessamine County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of Jessamine County Detention Center.