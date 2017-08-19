BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 521 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Arson Investigation and Arrests / Pulaski County

Saturday, 19 August 2017 11:50 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

London, Ky. (August 18, 2017) - On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Somerset Fire Department requesting assistance with a fire investigation at the Kroger Market Place in the Somerset community of Pulaski County.

Upon arrival, KSP Arson Investigator Alex Wesley determined that several subjects had intentionally set a fire inside the store. Upon further investigation and with the assistance of the Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office several suspects were developed and arrested.

Arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention were:

Wayne D. Hatfield, 18, of Somerset charged with Arson 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Megan D. Branham, 25, of Somerset charged with Arson 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged.

Arson Investigator Wesley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers and Detectives from Post 11, Somerset Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos courtesy of the  Pulaski County Detention Center.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.