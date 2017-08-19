Arson Investigation and Arrests / Pulaski County

London, Ky. (August 18, 2017) - On Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at approximately 10:00 PM, Kentucky State Police Post 11, London received a call from the Somerset Fire Department requesting assistance with a fire investigation at the Kroger Market Place in the Somerset community of Pulaski County.

Upon arrival, KSP Arson Investigator Alex Wesley determined that several subjects had intentionally set a fire inside the store. Upon further investigation and with the assistance of the Somerset Police Department and the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office several suspects were developed and arrested.

Arrested and lodged in the Pulaski County Detention were:

Wayne D. Hatfield, 18, of Somerset charged with Arson 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

Megan D. Branham, 25, of Somerset charged with Arson 1st Degree, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree and Criminal Mischief 1st Degree.

A juvenile was also arrested and charged.

Arson Investigator Wesley is continuing the investigation. He was assisted at the scene by Troopers and Detectives from Post 11, Somerset Police Department and Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Photos courtesy of the Pulaski County Detention Center.