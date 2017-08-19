Stolen property recovered & drugs seized Thursday in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, along with Detective Chris Edwards, Detective Kyle Gray, Detective Jason Back, Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, and CSO Brent France arrested three individuals Thursday evening August 17, 2017 at approximately 6:22 PM.

The arrests occurred while detectives and deputies were conducting further investigation into a burglary which occurred on Cane Creek Road 9 miles south of London on August 10th where approximately $6000 worth of items were stolen --- information was developed by the Laurel County Sheriff's office on the possible whereabouts of some of the reported stolen property.

As the investigation continued, the Sheriff's office traveled to a residence on Ky. 229 approximately 8 miles south of London -as police vehicles pulled into the driveway, a male subject fled around the house and was observed throwing items into an overgrown area as he attempted to flee – following a short scuffle with the male suspect, he was taken into custody.

Detectives and deputies found drug paraphernalia that had been thrown into the weeds and found the suspect in possession of suspected crystal meth. The suspect was identified as Farlin Lawson.

A female subject located in the driveway of the residence and determined to be the driver of a van there was identified as Wendee Sizemore -- it was learned that she and two male subjects had loaded stolen items into the van and taken them to a location and tried to trade them for crystal meth – in the van was needles and suspected methamphetamine and items from the burglary off Cane Creek.

Items recovered included a weedeater, camera, electronic tablets, and tools – some of the items had been defaced and altered.

The third suspect located there was identified as Daniel L. Day who was found in possession of stolen property, methamphetamine and paraphernalia including syringes.

The three individuals arrested were identified and charged as follows:

Farlin N. Lawson 49 of Sibert Lane, London charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; resisting arrest; possession of drug paraphernalia; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; and public intoxication – controlled substances. This subject was also charged on outstanding bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court.

Daniel L. Day age 37 of South Laurel road, London charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; and public intoxication – controlled substances. This subject was also charged on 2 outstanding bench warrants of arrest for failure to appear in court.

Wendee Sizemore age 38 of Hwy 1023, Lily charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos attached of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also photos of recovered stolen property and drugs seized from the suspects is attached. Investigation is continuing.



