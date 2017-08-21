Naked man arrested Sunday in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Lawson arrested Austin Johnson age 38 of London early Sunday morning August 20, 2017 at approximately 3:27 AM.

The arrest occurred off West Laurel Rd., approximately 4 miles west of London after this subject was located in the parking lot of Cold Hilll elementary school walking on the sidewalk naked.

A passing by motorist had observed this subject walking naked on Highway 192. Deputy Lawson conducted an investigation and determined that this subject was under the influence – this subject admitted to using methamphetamine earlier.

This subject was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and indecent exposure – second degree.

Austin Johnson was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.