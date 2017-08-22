Clay County man wanted for armed robbery





London, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that the Sheriff's office is asking the public for help in locating an individual wanted for the armed robbery of a Laurel County business.

Dustin Ryan Gregory age 26 of Manchester is wanted on a Laurel County indictment warrant for the armed robbery of Dollar Store at Saddlebrook near London on July 30, 2017 at 7:43 P.M..

Anyone with information on this subject's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000. All information is confidential.

Investigated by: Detective Kyle Gray, Det. Sgt. Kevin Berry and Deputy Travis Napier