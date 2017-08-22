LONDON POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES OFFICER RYAN JACKSON TO SERGEANT









LONDON KY—The London Police Department has named Officer Ryan Jackson as the newest Sergeant. He will work the night shift, supervising a squad of officers.

Sgt. Jackson began his career at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff in 2007 and began at the London Police Department in 2010. In 2015 he became the Department’s School Resource Officer (SRO) for the southern schools within Laurel County. In addition to currently having the certification to be an SRO, he will become a Certified Accident Reconstructionist by 2018.

“I’ll be trading my time walking school hallways in the mornings, making sure they are safe and orderly for supervising officers who are making sure the City of London is safe and orderly,” Sgt. Jackson said.

Growing up in Clay County, he had an interest in law enforcement and took courses while in college at Eastern Kentucky University-related to that field of work. Through an internship at the Lexington Police Department, he was set on a career as an officer. He says law enforcement work is rewarding, from taking calls of service to being a role model for children. As a testament, he’s played the piano in the London-Laurel County D.A.R.E. Band for D.A.R.E. graduations for two years and counting.

“He’ll be a great supervisor. He’s an outstanding officer and SRO, and he’s excelled at everything he’s done in his career so far--I believe he will continue to do so,” said London Police Chief Derek House.

