BIGBARN Radio Live

We have 540 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

LONDON POLICE DEPARTMENT PROMOTES OFFICER RYAN JACKSON TO SERGEANT

Tuesday, 22 August 2017 13:14 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share



LONDON KY—The London Police Department has named Officer Ryan Jackson as the newest Sergeant. He will work the night shift, supervising a squad of officers.

Sgt. Jackson began his career at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office as a Deputy Sheriff in 2007 and began at the London Police Department in 2010. In 2015 he became the Department’s School Resource Officer (SRO) for the southern schools within Laurel County. In addition to currently having the certification to be an SRO, he will become a Certified Accident Reconstructionist by 2018.

“I’ll be trading my time walking school hallways in the mornings, making sure they are safe and orderly for supervising officers who are making sure the City of London is safe and orderly,” Sgt. Jackson said.

Growing up in Clay County, he had an interest in law enforcement and took courses while in college at Eastern Kentucky University-related to that field of work. Through an internship at the Lexington Police Department, he was set on a career as an officer. He says law enforcement work is rewarding, from taking calls of service to being a role model for children. As a testament, he’s played the piano in the London-Laurel County D.A.R.E. Band for D.A.R.E. graduations for two years and counting.

“He’ll be a great supervisor. He’s an outstanding officer and SRO, and he’s excelled at everything he’s done in his career so far--I believe he will continue to do so,” said London Police Chief Derek House.

For more information about the London Police Department, visit londonpd.com, call 606-878-7004 or follow the Department’s activities through Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, or Instagram.

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.