Armed robbery suspect arrested after being located in Manchester









London, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Dustin Ryan Gregory age 26 of Manchester on Tuesday afternoon August 22, 2017 at approximately 1:03 PM.

The arrest occurred in cooperation with Manchester City Police Department who located the suspect at an apartment in Manchester on Tuesday morning after information was developed on his whereabouts.

Gregory was being sought by the Laurel County Sheriff's office regarding an armed robbery which occurred on July 30, 2017 at approximately 7:48 P.M. at the Dollar Store at Saddlebrook just outside the London city limits off Ky. 192.

After the robbery, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen vehicle that had earlier been reported to London city police. Deputy Travis Napier, who was in the vicinity, located the suspect vehicle and when he activated his lights and siren, the suspect fled through streets in London and onto the Hal Rogers Parkway eastbound into Clay County where he ultimately ditched the vehicle and fled on foot and was not located.

Information was developed during the investigation from video surveillance, witness statements, and from a posting on the Laurel County Sheriff's office Facebook page where numerous individuals identified the suspect.

Dustin Ryan Gregory is charged with robbery – first-degree; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; and receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's office.