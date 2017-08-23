BIGBARN Radio Live

Arrests in Laurel County as Sheriff Root's "War on Drugs" continues

Wednesday, 23 August 2017 09:21
Laurel County, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root along with deputies and detectives and the sheriff's office K-9 deputy with "Edge "arrested three individuals seizing meth and other drugs, guns, drug paraphernalia, and a large sum of cash after receiving numerous complaints of drug activity off Southard Road, East, approximately 2 miles east of London off Ky 638 on Tuesday afternoon August 22, 2017 at approx. 4:12 P.M..

A drug investigation was conducted there by Sheriff Root and the following individuals were arrested:

  • Jamane Riley age 43 Southard Road, London charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – first offense – methamphetamine and trafficking in marijuana first offense
  • Jamane Riley age 19 of Southard Road, London charged with trafficking in marijuana - first offense
  • Jeremy Johnson age 29 of  Reams Lane, London charged with trafficking in marijuana– first offense

    • Assisting on the investigation and arrests for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were:

    Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lieut. Greg Poynter, Sgt. Brett Reeves, Detective Jason Back, Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry, Detective Chris Edwards, , Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Taylor McDaniel, Deputy Byron Lawson, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and K-9 "Edge" and Bailiff Robert Reed.

    All arrested individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County.


