Four arrested at complaint on Kentucky Hollow - Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", and Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested 4 individuals on Wednesday night August 23, 2017 at approximately 7:17 PM.

The arrests occurred off Kentucky Hollow Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched for the second day in a row to drug complaints and a disturbance in that area.

Upon arrival at the scene one subject fled into the woods and was apprehended by deputies.

An investigation was conducted on four subjects located there – all subjects were determined to be under the influence and all were determined to have created a disturbance in the area.

A female subject located there was caring for her one-year-old child and the two of them were staying in a deteriorated property not habitable for an infant. Social services was called and the child was placed with other persons.

The four arrested individuals were identified as:

Morris Miller age 47 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances

Loretta Whitaker age 50 of Mt. Vernon charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and disorderly conduct – second-degree

Melissa Campbell age 35 of Kentucky Hollow Rd., East Bernstadt charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and wanton endangerment – second-degree

Kenny Jones age 55 of London charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and drinking alcoholic beverages on public place

All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.