Four arrested at complaint on Kentucky Hollow - Laurel County
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", and Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested 4 individuals on Wednesday night August 23, 2017 at approximately 7:17 PM.
The arrests occurred off Kentucky Hollow Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched for the second day in a row to drug complaints and a disturbance in that area.
Upon arrival at the scene one subject fled into the woods and was apprehended by deputies.
An investigation was conducted on four subjects located there – all subjects were determined to be under the influence and all were determined to have created a disturbance in the area.
A female subject located there was caring for her one-year-old child and the two of them were staying in a deteriorated property not habitable for an infant. Social services was called and the child was placed with other persons.
The four arrested individuals were identified as:
All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.
