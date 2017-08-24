BIGBARN Radio Live

Four arrested at complaint on Kentucky Hollow - Laurel County

Thursday, 24 August 2017
Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Taylor McDaniel along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge", and Deputy Rick Cloyd arrested 4 individuals on Wednesday night August 23, 2017 at approximately 7:17 PM.

The arrests occurred off Kentucky Hollow Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched for the second day in a row to drug complaints and a disturbance in that area.

Upon arrival at the scene one subject fled into the woods and was apprehended by deputies.

An investigation was conducted on four subjects located there – all subjects were determined to be under the influence and all were determined to have created a disturbance in the area.

A female subject located there was caring for her one-year-old child and the two of them were staying in a deteriorated property not habitable for an infant. Social services was called and the child was placed with other persons.

The four arrested individuals were identified as:

  • Morris Miller age 47 of London charged with public intoxication – controlled substances
  • Loretta Whitaker age 50 of Mt. Vernon charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and disorderly conduct – second-degree
  • Melissa Campbell age 35 of Kentucky Hollow Rd., East Bernstadt charged with public intoxication – controlled substances and wanton endangerment – second-degree
  • Kenny Jones age 55 of London charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place and drinking alcoholic beverages on public place

    • All four individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

    Photos of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

