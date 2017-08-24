Drug investigation with 3 arrests in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Jason Back along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge" arrested three individuals off Adams Road on Wednesday afternoon August 23, 2017 at approximately 2:52 PM. while conducting a drug investigation there.

The arrests occurred following an investigation conducted where pills and drug paraphernalia were found.

Arrested was:

Christina Cawood age 44 charged with possession of a controlled substance

Allyson Martin age 33 charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

Adam Lovitt age 27 charged with possession of drug paraphernalia

All three individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation was: Capt. Chuck Johnson, Lt. Greg Poynter, and Bailiff Robert Reed.

Photos and addresses of the accused were not yet available at the time of this release.

Drug investigations will continue daily at the sheriff's office.