LONDON POLICE ARREST MAN WITH SEXUAL ABUSE OF A CHILD

Thursday, 24 August 2017 11:39 | PDF | Print | E-mail
LONDON KY—On Wednesday, August 23rd London Police Special Victims Detective Stacy Anderkin and Sgt. Garry Proffitt arrested a 73-year-old male who had sexually abused a 12-year-old child.

The child disclosed in an interview that they had been subjected to sexual contact by Wilkie Smith of East Bernstadt, KY. The contact had taken place over the recent summer school break.

While being interviewed by Det. Anderkin, Smith admitted to committing the sexual acts.

Smith was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sexual abuse, and two counts of incest.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

