Receiving stolen property charge - Laurel County









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Detective Chris Edwards, Capt. Chuck Johnson, and Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested Heather Lynn Elliott age 36 of Corbin on Thursday afternoon August 24, 2017 at approximately 12:45 PM.

The arrest occurred off Dixon Drive in the edge of Knox County after the Laurel County Sheriff's office, while conducting a continuing investigation into a burglary which had occurred on Cane Creek Road in southern Laurel on August 10, 2017 in Laurel County – deputies developed information on an additional suspect and the possible whereabouts of reported stolen property.

This additional suspect was found in possession of a reported stolen television (that had been damaged), and this suspect also stated she had bought a pistol and shotgun for $100 and had sold them but would not disclose their location.

This arrested suspect was identified as Heather Lynn Elliott charged with two counts of receiving stolen property – firearm; receiving stolen property under $10,000; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Previously on August 17, 2017 Laurel County detectives and deputies arrested three individuals, Farlin Lawson age 49 of London, Daniel Day age 37 of London and Wendee Sizemore age 38 of Lily all charged with receiving stolen property and drug charges regarding an investigation into the burglary of a home on Cane Creek Road.

The investigation is continuing.