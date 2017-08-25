Complaint leads to Assault charge Wednesday in Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root along with Capt. Chuck Johnson, Sgt. Brett Reeves, and Deputy Brandon Broughton arrested Alexis Farmer age 20 of Lily on Wednesday morning August 23, 2017 at approximately 10 AM.

The arrest occurred off East Highway 3094, approximately 3 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of an altercation between a girlfriend/boyfriend.

When deputies arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation they learned that allegedly this subject had stabbed her boyfriend in the leg and cut his right arm with a kitchen knife.

Alexis Farmer was charged with assault – 4th degree.

In addition, Deputy Taylor McDaniel charged this individual on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting under $500.

Alexis Farmer was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.