Toddler airlifted to UK Hospital after allegedly overdosing on pills - Laurel County





Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Detective Sgt. Kevin Berry along with Sgt. Robbie Grimes arrested Joshua Richard Smith age 30 of London on Friday evening August 25, 2017 at approximately 6:30 PM.

The arrest occurred off West Laurel Road, approximately 9 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to St. Joseph Hospital E. R. in London to a complaint that a two-year-old toddler had apparently overdosed on a medication.

Investigators learned that allegedly the toddler had taken approximately 18 Ativans while in the care of Joshua Richard Smith reportedly the father of the child at approximately 3:07 PM. Investigators learned that the toddler had gotten into the pills. Investigators also learned that the subject failed to call 911 or seek any help for his daughter.

The mother of the child arrived home to find the toddler ill and still at the scene and immediately called 911 and met EMS to transport the child – the child was flown to UK hospital Lexington for medical attention. It was noted that the father failed to come to ER or to ride with the mother of the child or her parents.

Deputies located the father driving a blue colored Dodge Stratus eastbound on Ky. 192, and made contact with him and as they attempted to gather information, this subject created a disturbance near a business and cursed deputies. Deputies determined that the subject was under the influence.

As this subject resisted arrest, he was taken into custody.

Joshua Richard Smith was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; license to be in possession; instructional permit violations; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance – first offense; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second degree; menacing; and criminal abuse – first-degree – child 12 or under.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photo attached is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Assisting on the investigation for the Laurel County Sheriff's office was Lieut. Greg Poynter and Deputy Brad Mink. Also assisting was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County.