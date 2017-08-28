Leslie County man arrested for Dating Violence & other charges









Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Detective Kyle Gray arrested Elmo Dwayne Scruggs age 52 of Hyden, Kentucky on Friday afternoon August 26, 2017 at approximately 2:40 PM.

The arrest occurred off Ky. 490 approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a store off Ky. 490 where it was reported that a male and female subject had been in an altercation and a female was bleeding from the head.

As Detective Gray arrived at the scene, the male subject fled into the woods. The male subject was located a short time later after Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 "Edge"was deployed to locate the suspect. The suspect struggled with deputies on scene and was taken into custody. The suspect continued to yell and curse and create a disturbance in the area.

Deputies learned through investigation that the male subject had allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by beating on her and had bitten her between the eyes – blood was running down her face from the apparent bite.

Elmo Dwayne Scruggs was charged with assault – 4th degree – dating violence; fleeing or evading police – first-degree – on foot; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct – second degree; and was also charged on a Lee County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations including operating on suspended or revoked operators license.

This individual was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Deputies assisting on the investigation and arrest included Deputy Brandon Broughton, Deputy Brad Mink, and CSO Joey Andes.

Photo of accused is courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.