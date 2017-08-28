BIGBARN Radio Live

Treasurer Allison Ball Addresses Local Leaders at Governor’s Local Issues Conference

Monday, 28 August 2017
Treasurer Allison Ball


FRANKFORT, KY (Monday, August 28, 2017) – Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball spoke with local community leaders at the Department for Local Government’s 42nd Annual Governor’s Local Issues Conference on Thursday and Friday in Louisville.

“Local community leaders are a vital part of the success of our Commonwealth,” Treasurer Ball said. “I always enjoy speaking with these leaders about how the work I am doing can benefit their communities and constituents.”

The Governor’s Local Issues Conference brought together elected officials, community leaders, and advocates and included opportunities for education and networking. On Thursday, Treasurer Ball led a workshop titled “Essentials for a Better Kentucky” where she discussed the Treasury’s initiatives including Transparency, STABLE Kentucky, Unclaimed Property, and Financial Literacy. On Friday, Treasurer Ball addressed the conference as a whole.

“The Treasury’s initiatives each provide unique benefits to Kentuckians,” Treasurer Ball said. “Sharing the details of these programs with local leaders is very important, as these leaders can then share the ideas with those they serve, in turn creating a broader impact across our Commonwealth.”

