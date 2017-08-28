LONDON POLICE MAKE METH ARREST





LONDON KY—On Friday, August 25th London Police were notified by Dispatch of a female passed out in a parking lot on East Fourth Street. Through investigation, a woman was arrested with drug paraphernalia and methamphetamine.

Officers Elbert Riley, Travis Couch, and Ashley Wampler arrived at Benge Farm Supply’s parking lot where Amanda Wells, 34, of Somerset, Ky. was slumped over the driver seat of her vehicle. Ofc. Riley attempted to wake Wells, in which she gave no response. He then opened the car door and woke Wells to check on her well-being.

She stated with extremely slurred speech that she was at the business to pick up feed. Ofc. Riley apprehended Wells and began to search for her identification inside the vehicle. While locating her social security card, he also found four plastic baggies containing methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Wells was transported to the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication of a controlled substance.