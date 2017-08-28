Laurel County Corrections “Night of Prayer”





London KY - Tomorrow night- Tuesday August 29th at 7:00 PM, Laurel County Jailer Jamie Mosley is asking every Laurel County Church and citizens to join his staff for a night of prayer at the Laurel County Jail.

The facility which was designed for 300 bunks now houses over 450 inmates who creates tremendous challenges for both inmates and staff.

Mosley says that virtually every inmate, regardless of the crime, is a result of drugs. “We hope to have enough people to form a prayer chain all the way around each floor of the jail as we pray for those addicted, their families, victims of crime, and our staff that work under difficult circumstances”.

Local pastors will also be asked to be available for anyone requesting individual prayer as well. Any media questions should be directed to Jailer Mosley at 606-224-8872.