We have 771 guests online

Submit Press Releases

editor@clayconews.com

Mountain Family Practice

Buy-Sale-Trade

Samuel D. Harrod
Attorney at Law

Office (859) 233-4300

Call Toll Free
(800) 247-0775

This is an Advertisement

Residential & Commercial

Clay County Cruisers

Statement from Auditor Mike Harmon on PFM’s Pension Report

Monday, 28 August 2017 16:13 | PDF | Print | E-mail
Share

Auditor Mike Harmon

FRANKFORT, Ky. (August 28, 2017) – “Today’s meeting confirms what I have been saying for years as a legislator, and now as Kentucky’s Auditor of Public Accounts, which is that we can no longer kick the can down the road on addressing the serious issues with funding our public pension systems.

The recommendations made today by PFM are just that, only recommendations.  But they do provide a starting point for discussions on how best to move forward.  It will be up to Governor Bevin, and the leadership in the House and Senate led by Speaker Hoover and Senate President Stivers to develop legislation that will fund the system and honor the inviolable contract with our retired and active state employees.

As a member of the Public Pension Oversight Board, I will remain active in the discussion to encourage policy makers to honor commitments that have been made while providing stability to the pension systems going forward.”

###

The Auditor of Public Accounts ensures that public resources are protected, accurately valued, properly accounted for, and effectively employed to raise the quality of life of Kentuckians.

Call 1-800-KY-ALERT or visit our website to report suspected waste and abuse. www.auditor.ky.gov

user has no rights to post comments

Morgans's Professional Pharmacy

Stevie & Thelma
Furniture
London, Kentucky

I'm looking forward to meeting you!..Stop by soon!..Thelma

CREDIT in a MINUTE
WE FINANCE!

606-878-1363

Learn More

CARS CARS CARS

RED HOT
SUMMER DEALS!!


157 Hacker Sawmill Road,
Manchester, Kentucky
(606) 594-8283

(606) 594-9604

- Complete -
Line Of Used
Auto Parts
606-598-2603







Copyright © 2010 ClayCoNews.com
Contact us at 606-658-6187 or email admin@clayconews.com

Designed by C-Double Web Development.