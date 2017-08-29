KSP Charges Madison Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses









BEREA, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2017) — On August 28, 2017, at approximately 5:45 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Terry W. McFerron, 35, on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

McFerron was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Berea on August 28, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

McFerron is currently charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor and 10 counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, 1st offense. Each charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

McFerron was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Madison County Detention Center.