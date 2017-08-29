Serious injury traffic crash Monday night in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Deputy Jake Miller along with Deputy Shannon Jones investigated a single vehicle serious injury traffic crash which occurred on Byrley Road, approximately 10 miles south of London on Monday night August 28, 2017 at approximately 10:45 PM.

The investigating deputies report that apparently a silver colored Toyota Celica was driving on Byrley Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road, traveling out of control and overturning, ejecting the driver from the vehicle.

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle was identified as: Nicole Mayne age 21 of Rockhold, Kentucky – treated at the scene by Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County – transported to Baptist Healthcare in Corbin and then transferred to UK Med Center with serious injuries.

Assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and West Knox Fire department.

Photo of crash provided by Deputy Miller.