LONDON POLICE OFFICER JUSTIN HOPKINS NAMED NEW SRO

Wednesday, 30 August 2017 09:14
LONDON KY—On Monday, August 28th London Police Officer Justin Hopkins began his first day as a School Resource Officer (SRO) for the southern schools of Laurel County within the Laurel County School District.

Ofc. Hopkins has worked eight years within the Department as an evening shift officer. In addition, he’s taught D.A.R.E. for the Department at Hunter Hills, Colony, Wyan-Pine, Cornerstone Christian School, and Sublimity Elementary Schools. Through completing D.A.R.E. School in 2012, he received SRO training.

“Seeing the positive impact D.A.R.E. has had on young lives has brought me to the place in my career where I want to make an even bigger impact,” he said, adding, “Habits are formed at a young age and its imperative for a child’s success to have a positive role model in their life.”

Ofc. Hopkins will continue to teach D.A.R.E. in this new position and be proactive in helping with issues that occur with adolescent behavior while on patrol within the schools.

For more information about the London Police Department, call 606-878-7004, visit www.londonpd.com or the Department’s Facebook Page, Twitter, Instagram, or YouTube social media sites.

