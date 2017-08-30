Two arrested Tuesday night as the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County

Laurel County, KY - Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Daniel Grigsby along with his K-9 " Edge" and Deputy Brad Mink arrested two individuals off Adams Road, approximately 10 miles south of London after conducting a drug investigation there on Tuesday night August 29, 2017 at approximately 9:54 PM.

Deputies located 2 subjects in a car in possession of drug paraphernalia during the investigation, and deployed the Sheriff's office K-9--the K-9 alerted on the vehicle--- deputies then found the 2 occupants of the vehicle in possession of suspected meth, scales, Suboxone, marijuana, and a large sum of US currency.

The two individuals arrested were identified as:

Thelma Karr age 45 of Paris Karr Road, Keavy-- charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia

William Karr age 42 of Paris Karr Road, Keavy --charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance – second-degree; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia

These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center.

Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County Detention Center.

Also a photo of drugs, paraphernalia, and money seized attached.

Sheriff Root stated that the "War on Drugs" continues in Laurel County.



