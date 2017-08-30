KSP Charges Greenup Co. Man With Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses





FLATWOODS, Ky. (Aug. 30, 2017) — On August 29, 2017, at approximately 8:59 p.m., the Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Walter A. Conley, 24, on charges related to distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Conley was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Flatwoods on August 29, 2017. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Conley is currently charged with one count of distribution of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. The charge is a Class-D felony punishable by one to five years in prison.

He was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.

Photo courtesy of the Greenup County Detention Center.